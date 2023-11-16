Comelec seeks to revise decades-old Omnibus Election Code

Poll watchers make sure a ballot box is empty before they start the count at the end of voting at the Paranaque Elementary School Central in Paranaque City on October 30, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

As the Commission on Elections gears up for the 2025 elections, one of its hopes is for the Omnibus Election Code to be amended to better facilitate the polls.

There will be two elections in 2025—the midterm elections in May, and the Village and Youth Council polls in December.

But, Batas Pambansa Bilang 881 or the Omnibus Election Code, a 1985 law, has provisions that are either vague or are no longer attuned to today’s times, according to Comelec Chairman George Garcia.

“Napakahirap sa part ng Comelec kapag ang ipinapatupad mo ay isang nakatatanda nang batas,” Garcia said.

Take the definition of a “candidate” for example.

Section 79 of the law says “the term ‘candidate’ refers to any person aspiring for or seeking an elective public office, who has filed a certificate of candidacy by himself or through an accredited political party, aggroupment, or coalition of parties.”

For Garcia, it should be specified when a person becomes a candidate.

"Hindi ba dapat kapag nag-file ka ng candidacy mo, dapat kandidato ka na? Whether barangay or SK, national or local elections, dapat kandidato ka na. Siyempre, nag-signify ka na ng intention, tinanggap na ng Comelec, hindi po ba?” Garcia said.

What Comelec did for the recently concluded Village and Youth Council polls was to consider aspirants as candidates upon filing their Certificate of Candidacy (COC) and were, thus, prohibited from campaigning outside the campaign period as stated in Section 80 of the Omnibus Election Code.

In the case Peñera vs Comelec, a person is only considered a candidate on the first day of the campaign period. Hence, he can still promote his candidacy after he files his COC.

But, Comelec interpreted this decision to only apply for automated elections, the reason why this was not applied in the Village polls, which was manual.

"Naglipana 'yung mga pagmumukha nila, nakalagay na sa TV, sa radyo, sa dyaryo, sa social media. Hindi pa sila kandidato?" Garcia said.

Garcia also wants a clarification on the Village polls being apolitical. Section 38 says the "barangay election shall be non-partisan."

This is confusing since local officials, by nature, are “political animals” and can engage in politics, according to Garcia.

“Maganda pong ma-define kasi napakahirap sa kalagayan namin, tahasan nangampanya ang local official, di mo kayang basta pigilan kasi nga political animals kami eh, and therefore puwede kaming mag-endorse, puwede kaming mangampanya," he said.

"Bandang huli, ang dating doon, napaka-inutil ng Comelec. Hindi na naman kayang pigilan pala ang pangangampanya ng mga officials. There should be a clear delineation and distinction."

“A single definition is so important because mayroon siyang far-reaching implication especially sa implementation ng mga batas,” Garcia added.

VOTE BUYING, CAMPAIGN SPENDING

Comelec also wants to give the law more teeth in going after violators.

On the issue of vote buying, Garcia is proposing imprisonment of 10 years from the current one to six years.

He also hopes for leniency in technicalities in order to get a conviction.

"'Yung evidence of guilt beyond reasonable doubt dapat maging maluwag. Basta napatunayan namin circumstantial na ebidensya, puwede nang maging ground or basis ng conviction," he explained.

"Dapat nga po kahit walang witness, kahit na kami lang ang nakapangalap ng mga ebidensya, maging basehan na ‘yun para ma-convict ang isang kandidato sa issue ng vote buying."

For Comelec, nuisance candidacy should also be criminalized to prevent people who want to disrupt the elections from running again.

At the moment, the poll body can only cancel the Certificate of Candidacy of nuisance candidates.

As to the hot topic of election spending, Garcia believes it is high time to increase the amount candidates can spend.

Presidential and Vice Presidential aspirants can only spend 10 pesos per registered voter, while candidates in other positions are only allowed three pesos per voter.

For political parties and candidates without a political party, five pesos per voter is the limit.

“Dapat na taasan na ‘yan. Sobra naman po ‘yung tatlong piso, limang piso. Di naman po makatotohanan ‘yan. ‘Yung inflation ilang beses nang tumaas,” Garcia insisted.

“Dapat ‘yan hangga’t maaari, sa regular na kandidato may political party dapat diyan mga bente pesos sana o trenta pesos. At President hanggang 50 pesos.”

Comelec is also pushing for the creation of social media regulations as candidates utilize online platforms in their campaigns.

Garcia is aware that amending the Omnibus Election Code is a difficult task, but, he hopes Congress can help them.

They have already given a copy of their 964-page draft bill to the Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation chaired by Sen. Imee Marcos.

“That is a question of will and at the same time, sana nga, makumbinsi lang namin ang Kongreso,” Garcia remarked.