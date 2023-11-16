Freemasons march during the Independence Day celebration at the Aguinaldo Shrine in Kawit, Cavite on June 12, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Vatican has reaffirmed that Catholics are prohibited from joining the secretive Freemasons.

"Active membership in Freemasonry by a member of the faithful is forbidden because of the irreconcilability between Catholic doctrine and Freemasonry," according to a note signed by Pope Francis and Cardinal Victor Fernandéz, Prefect of the Dicastry for the Doctrine of Faith (DDF).

The Vatican was responding to a question from the Bishop of Dumaguete, Most. Rev. Julito Cortes, who expressed concern over the situation in his Diocese where more Catholics were enrolling in Freemasonry.

The DDF cited a 1983 declaration which stated that "the faithful who enroll in masonic associations are in a state of grave sin and may not receive Holy Communion.”

The office urged Philippine bishops to "conduct catechesis accessible to the people and in all parishes regarding the reasons for the irreconcilability between the Catholic faith and freemasonry."

Bishops were also invited to study making a public statement about the subject.

Freemasonry of all types -- regular or irregular, legitimate or "diverted" -- has been condemned by many popes.

Freemasonry is a fraternal organization that arose from the loose grouping of medieval masons, or stone workers, in the building industry. Early organizational forms included lodges and craft guilds.

Critics have likened it to a secret society as certain aspects are kept private.

The Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the Philippines said masonry is “not a religion nor a secret society."

"It teaches man to practice charity and benevolence, to protect chastity, to respect the ties of blood and friendship, to adopt the principles and revere the ordinances of religion... support the government, inculcate morality, promote learning, love man, fear God, implore his mercy, and hope for happiness," it said.

— With reports from Agence France-Presse; Victoria Tulad, ABS-CBN News

