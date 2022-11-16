PAGASA photo

MANILA — A low pressure area (LPA) southeast of Mindanao will stir rains over the region on Wednesday, the state weather bureau said.

The LPA was 445 kilometers east of General Santos City at 3 p.m. It is embedded along an Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) or band of clouds, PAGASA said.

It said the low pressure area had a low chance of becoming a storm. Moving westward, the LPA is expected to reach the West Philippine Sea this weekend.

Due to the LPA and ITCZ, Mindanao and Eastern Visayas will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms. A shear line will bring the same weather condition over Bicol Region, Quezon, Aurora, and Isabela, said the weather agency.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, may experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

PAGASA warned that flash floods or landslides could hit communities during heavy rain.

Severe tropical storm Paeng in late October brought torrential rains and spawned deadly floods and landslides in large swaths of the country, including Mindanao.

— With a report from Ariel Rojas, ABS-CBN News

— With a report from Ariel Rojas, ABS-CBN News

