PNP reports decrease in crimes nationwide

MANILA — Crimes nationwide have decreased over the last 11 months, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Wednesday.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said authorities recorded somw 34,000 index crimes from Jan. 1 to Nov. 13. This translates to a decrease of 2.66 percent, or 932 incidents, she said.

Index crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, and rape, while crimes against property include robbery, theft, and car and motorcycle theft.

Fajardo attributed the decrease to intensified operations and enhanced police presence, including areas where people usually converge. She also acknowledged the cooperation of the public.

The PNP aims to sustain these gains during the Christmas season when crime incidents see an uptick amid increased economic activities and mobility, Fajardo said.

PNP CANCELS LEAVES

Meanwhile, all police personnel have been banned from filing leaves of absence from Dec. 15 to Jan. 10, 2023.

Fajardo said this is to ensure that police visibility and security will be maintained in public places as the Christmas holidays approach.

“As early as December 15, cancel na po ang leave ng PNP personnel at tatagal yan hanggang January 10. Ibig sabihin, wala na pong pupuwedeng mag-leave effective December 15, para masiguro na may sapat tayong bilang, para masiguro na yung maximum police presence na objective ng ating Chief PNP ay ma-comply,” she said.

(As early as Dec. 15, all the leaves of PNP personnel are canceled until Jan 10. This means no one can take a leave to ensure that our force is enough and we could comply to the objective of our Chief PNP for maximum police presence.)

Fajardo said the PNP would deploy 85 percent of its personnel for patrols while 15 percent will remain at police stations.

“Ang bilin ng ating Chief PNP ay i-sustain yung maximum police presence natin kagaya po ng ginawa natin nung Undas at nakita natin na wala tayong na-record na significant incident,” she added.

(The Chief PNP directed us to sustain maximum police presence, like what we did during All Saints' Day, when we recorded no significant incident.)