President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. attends one of the leaders' summits during the ASEAN meetings in Cambodia on Nov. 12, 2022. Photo from the Office of the President Facebook page.



MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday afternoon left the Philippines to attend the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting in Thailand, saying this is geared toward post-pandemic economic recovery plans.

Marcos, who just arrived home Monday from the ASEAN meetings in Cambodia, said he will raise economic inclusion for micro-, small-, and medium-enterprises, food and energy security, and safe, seamless cross-border passage for Filipino workers.

He will also tackle climate change and sustainable development during the three-day meeting, as well as hold bilateral meetings with other economic leaders and heads of state.

"Ang dala nating sa ganitong klaseng mga summit at mga meeting ay ang ating pangarap para sa magandang buhay. This is what we aspire for -- a peaceful, prosperous Asia-Pacific region," said Marcos.

"We have already gone through a lot but we do not waver on our dream, ang ating pangarap na wala nang ginugutom na Pilipino and we will achieve the upper-middle income Philippines," he added.

The president said he would build on the gains of the ASEAN Summit, which reached "many areas of consensus" in terms of the Asia-Pacific and Indo-Pacific regions.

"I am hoping to put on some meat in those very preliminary discussions we had. That is also what the other leaders are intending to do and I hope to report good progress when I come back from Bangkok," he said.

Press Undersecretary Cheloy Garafil earlier this month said Marcos will also meet business leaders in Thailand "to discuss business opportunities, investments, and expansion plans."

Marcos is also slated to meet the Filipino community there, noting that this will be his first time to visit the country since assuming the presidency.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) had said the “APEC is the most important non-binding multilateral regional engagement of the Philippines.”

APEC economies account for 85 percent of the Philippines’ total trade, around 80 percent of tourist inflows, and 68 percent of remittances to the Philippines, according to data from the DFA.

APEC's 21 members include Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam.

Marcos will be in Thailand until Saturday, Nov. 19.