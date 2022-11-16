Marcos Jr. arrives in Thailand for APEC Leaders’ Meeting

BANGKOK — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday arrived in Thailand to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ meeting.

Marcos is expected to meet with 20 other world leaders including from major economies like the United States, China, Japan, Australia and China.

The president did not grant an interview while on board PR 001, but he had said that he plans to raise food security and energy concerns during his participation in the APEC meetings.

“We will be engaging with the leaders of economies of the Asia-Pacific region to agree on how we can achieve food and energy [security], safe and seamless cross-border passage of our seamen and our other Filipino workers, economic inclusion of our MSMEs, women, indigenous people, and other segments whose economic potential remain to be unlocked, digitalization and our participation in the digital economy, and the connectivity that must be achieved if we are going to take full advantage of that digitalization, sustainable development and of course that existential problem that we all face, the climate change crisis,” he said in his departure speech in Manila.

“There will be bilateral meetings which at present we are still finalizing with other economic leaders, both private and heads of state to discuss the strengthening of diplomatic relations and economic cooperation,” he said.

“I will meet of course with Thai business leaders on the APEC sidelines to invite investments and seek business opportunities, to promote the Philippines — our economic agenda and our exports.”

The APEC is the “most important, non-binding multilateral and regional engagement of the Philippines,” Foreign Affairs Asstistant Secretary Eric Gerardo, director general of the Philippines’ APEC Secretariat, said in a press conference last week.

As of 2020, APEC member economies’ comprise of 62 percent of the world’s gross domestic product amounting to nearly $20 trillion, according to data from the APEC secretariat.

Around 85 percent of the Philippines’ total trade involves transactions with APEC members, while tourist arrivals from the 20 other economies account for 56 percent of the country’s total tourists, according to data from the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

Some 68 percent of remittances to the Philippines are also from APEC economies.

Host organizer Thailand is expected to focus on “advancing regional economic integration” by pushing dialogue on a free trade area in the Asia-Pacific, reconnecting the region and reviving the travel and tourism industry after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“APEC will adopt a future growth model that creates a paradigm shift and address the inherent inequalities and imbalances that render our economies vulnerable,” the APEC 2022’s website read.

“The forum will need to promote long-term growth that is resilient, inclusive, balanced and sustainable,” it added.

Marcos is expected to have six bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the forum, the DFA earlier said.

He will also talk to Thai investors and the Filipino community in Bangkok, two activities that have become staple events in his overseas trips.

RELATED VIDEO