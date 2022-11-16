Legal assistance, jobs now available at OVP

Vice President Sara Duterte and Public Attorney's Office Chief Persida Acosta lead the signing of the memorandum of agreement for the Office of the Vice President to provide free legal assistance, Nov. 16, 2022. Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Office of the Vice President (OVP) now offers free legal assistance and jobs after it signed Wednesday an agreement with the Public Attorney's Office (PAO) and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte explained the OVP is focused on "peace and entrepreneurship," but some of the concerns that the OVP and its satellite offices have been receiving are not aligned with the said priorities.

"So naghanap kami ng mga partners, tulad ng DOLE doon sa mga naghahanap ng emergency employment o pagtawid doon sa panahon na wala silang trabaho. At sa Public Attorney's Office para sa mga naghahanap ng legal advice o legal assistance," she said.

"Iba't iba iyong mga nakukuha namin na mga concerns ng mga tao. And karamihan noon ay mga concerns na dapat idulog o i-refer sa iba pang mga national government offices. Iyon ang direksyon namin," Duterte added.

(We looked for partners like the DOLE for those seeking emergency employment and the Public Attorney's Office for those who need legal advice or assistance. We get various concerns from the public. And most of these concerns should be referred to other national government offices. That's our direction.)

PAO chief Persida Acosta said her office can assign lawyers to the OVP's satellite offices in the regions.

"Ang ating inaasahan ay lalong maaabot ng mahihirap sa mga dalampasigan, kabundukan at mga baybayin ang mga legal aid, pagpunta sa korte, panghingi ng hustisya," Acosta said.

(We expect that our legal aid would reach more people in the countryside.)

Labor Undersecretary Felipe Egargo Jr. said the DOLE would provide assistance through its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) Program, which offers jobs to displaced workers awaiting permanent employment.

"Sila (OVP) po ang magbibigay ng beneficiaries sa iba-ibang rehiyon ng ating bansa. At kami naman po ang magbibigay ng pasahod doon sa mga mae-employ na mga workers," he explained.

(The OVP will identify beneficiaries in different regions and we will provide the salary for the workers who will be employed.)

The number of workers varies, depending on the needs of a certain municipality or region, Egargo said.

Those interested may go directly to the OVP central and satellite offices, where personnel will attend to their concerns or refer them to government offices as needed.

Duterte said the OVP was "continually" assessing all concerns from the public, whether from those who personally visit their offices or from those who send letters and e-mails, so they can seek more partnerships with other agencies.

The OVP also plans to establish more satellite offices.

"From 1 to 3 satellite offices, i-assess lang namin iyong budget namin, paano niya ma-accommodate iyong additional na 1 to 3 satellite offices. Kung ilan talaga we'll end up with, depende sa assessment namin," Duterte said.

(We will just assess our budget, how it can accommodate the additional 1 to 3 satellite offices. The number will depend on our assessment.)

"As an example, sa ngayon, iyong Dagupan office gets clients as far as Isabela. Pumupunta sila doon, nagha-hire sila ng jeep. Bumabyahe sila papuntang Dagupan. Yesterday, there was a meeting with satellite managers and there was a discussion na dapat maglagay ng satellite office sa eastern side ng Luzon," she added.

(The Dagupan office gets clients as far as Isabela. They hire a jeep to get there... There was a discussion that there should be a satellite office in the eastern side of Luzon.)

