Watch more News on iWantTFC

GUAM - Kasabay ng midterm elections sa U.S., ginanap din kamakailan ang elections sa Guam na isang US territory kung saan ilang Pinoy ang naghangad ng posisyon sa lehislatura ng isla.

Bagamat hindi nakakaboto para sa presidential elections ang mga botante ng isla, naghahalal sila ng non-voting na representante sa U.S. House of Representatives.

Kabilang sa mga kumandidatong senador ang Pinoy na si William Parkinson na anak ng isang dating senador at si Sam Mabini Young na isa ring dating senador, educator at business woman.

“ I identify closely with the Filipino community because of my parents. We visited the Philippines a lot. I actually learned on my own to speak Tagalog fluently. So marunong din akong mag-Tagalog,” sabi ni Mabini Young.

“ My father is former speaker Don Parkinson and I learned all my English here on Guam…kase alam mo kung bakit? Hindi ako pinanganak dito, pinanganak ako sa Pilipinas. Pumunta ako dito nung tatlong taon ako and I learned my English from the wonderful public schools of Guam,” pahayag ni Parkinson.

Lumaban si Parkinson bilang Democrat habang si Mabini, tumakbo bilang Republican. Para sa kanila, mahalagang magkaroon ng representasyon ang mga Pinoy na isa sa pinakamalaking pangkat sa populasyon ng Guam.

“ We don’t have that much Filipino representation despite the Filipino people being a plurality here on Guam. I hope to run and do things for the community not just as a Guamanian and someone who grew up here but also to bring the perspective of a Filipino American living on the island,” ani Parkinson.

“ I have recognized that we do not have enough leadership at the administrative level for the various agencies but we do have a lot of Filipinos working in the background. We have professionals. We have accountants. We have engineers. What I would love to see is to have them rise to management positions to leadership positions because they have a lot to contribute,” ani Mabini Young.

Pasok si William Parkinson sa top 15. Bagamat hindi nakapasok si Sam Mabini Young sa senatorial line-up, ipagpapatuloy niya ang kanyang mga adbokasiya para sa edukasyon, workforce at leadership development at iba pa.

Para sa iba pang ulat patungkol sa mga Pilipino sa iba't ibang bahagi ng mundo, panoorin at tumutok sa TFC News sa TV Patrol.