Harris to meet with Marcos, Duterte during PH visit

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is set to meet with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte in Manila and visit Puerto Princesa, Palawan during her visit to the Philippines from November 20-22.

Harris will be arriving in the Philippines on the evening of November 20, following her participation in the APEC Summit in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a background briefing, a senior U.S. administration official said Harris’ meeting with Marcos on November 21 will focus on strengthening the US-Philippine security alliance and economic relationship.

"The Vice President will reaffirm our defense commitment to the Philippines and the importance of our alliance in peace and stability in the South China Sea. They will discuss upholding international rules and norms. The Vice President will also commit to work more closely with the Philippines to strengthen our economic partnership and investment ties,” the official said, adding that deliverables and initiatives related to the digital economy and accelerating transition to clean energy are expected.

Harris will also meet with civil society activists in Manila “demonstrating (US) continuing support for human rights and democratic resilience.”

She will also participate in a moderated town hall conversation with young Filipino women on the topic of empowering women and girls. The official said this has been Harris’ priority as an advocate for women’s economic empowerment

“This will be the first event of its kind that she has done overseas since taking office and it will be a great opportunity for direct participation of Filipino people, underscoring the strong people to people ties of the Philippines and historic ties,” the official said.

On November 22, Harris will travel to Puerto Princesa, Palawan where she will meet with with residents, civil society leaders, and representatives of Philippine Coast Guard.

The official said the visit is historic as Harris is the first highest ranking US official ever to visit Palawan, demonstrating the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to the Philippines in upholding the rules-based maritime order in South China Sea, maritime livelihood, and countering illegal, unregulated, unreported (IUU) fishing.

Her remarks in Palawan are expected to underscore international law, unimpeded commerce and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, and the impact of illegal, unregulated, unreported fishing on the coastal economy and livelihood.

The official said Harris feels strongly about engaging directly with the people “who often don’t interact with high ranking US officials.”