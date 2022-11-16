Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Department of Justice (DOJ) is eyeing to set up another maximum security prison outside Metro Manila, Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa said Wednesday.

In an interview with ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, Dela Rosa said that a possible replacement of the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa City is being considered in Sablayan, Occidental Mindoro.

"But then again, ang problema, hindi nakalagay sa kanilang budget. Hindi nakalagay talaga iyong funding para sa implementation ng batas na iyan. Hindi nakalagay ngayon, kaya ipapasa na naman sa amin sa Congress ang problema. Maghahanap pa ng pondo," he said.

(The problem is it's not included in their budget. The funding for its implementation is not included, so we will pass the problem to Congress. We will look for funds.)

Dela Rosa said that he plans to realign some of the DOJ's proposed funds for 2023 into the building of the new correctional facility.

The DOJ has a proposed budget of P26.6 billion for 2023, which is set to be deliberated in the Senate.

"I will move for the realignment of some lesser priority projects and programs na pondo nila to the construction ng correction facility nila na nakalagay sa batas. Sana makakuha ako ng suporta ng aking mga kasamahan," said Dela Rosa, who chairs the Senate committee on public order and dangerous drugs.

(I will move for the realignment of the funds of some lesser priority projects and programs to the construction of the correction facility. I hope I could get support from my colleagues.)

Dela Rosa also underscored the possibility of putting up regional maximum security prisons, so that families who cannot afford to go to Metro Manila could visit their imprisoned loved ones more often.

"Ang approach natin sa rehabilitation and reformation of these PDLs (persons deprived of liberty) ay kailangan talagang mag-reconnect sila with their families because alam natin, walang tao na hindi lalambot kapag pamilya ay nandiyan, kasama niya palagi. So in order to be rehabilitated, we can afford them the visit of their families," he said.

"Papaano makakabisita ang pamilya kung sila'y taga-Cotabato tapos andito ngayon sa Bilibid nakakulong [ang kapamilya nila]? Malayo masyado kaya dapat i-regionalize natin."

(Our approach to the rehabilitation and reformation of these PDLs is they should reconnect with their families because we know that people go soft if they are with their families... How can their families visit if they're from Cotabato and the inmate is here is Bilibid? It's too far, so we should regionalize it.)

He also lamented another effect of NBP's distance from PDL families outside Metro Manila: dying inmates who do not get a proper burial.

"Nakakalimutan din sila ng kanilang pamilya hanggang sa kanila'y mamatay na lang at nakatambak ang kanilang mga labi dahil wala nang nagke-claim sa kanila," he said.

"Iyan ang problema talaga, napakahirap."

(Their families forget about they until they die and their remains are left unclaimed. That's the really difficult problem.)

Conditions in Bilibid have once been described as "sub-human." It houses some 30,000 inmates, exceeding its ideal capacity of about 6,400.

The remains of some 100 inmates were recently discovered a Bureau of Corrections-accredited funeral home where the bodies have been stored since December 2021.