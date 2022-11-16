Mama Fatima Singhateh. Image by Kikitouray

MANILA -- The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) has called on the government to invite more United Nations Special Rapporteurs to the Philippines for an independent look into the human rights situation in the country.

The CHR made the statement ahead of the November visit of special rapporteur Mama Fatima Singhateh, who focuses on the sale and sexual exploitation of children, including child prostitution, child pornography and other child sexual abuse material.

Also scheduled for a country visit next year is special rapporteur on freedom of expression and opinion Irene Khan.

“We call on the national government to recognize the competence of special procedures mandate-holders by issuing a standing invitation to them to visit the country and conduct independent assessments of the human rights situation on the ground,” the CHR said.

UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan gestures as she addresses a press conference in Budapest, Hungary on November 22, 2021. Khan examined the enjoyment of the right to freedom of opinion and expression in Hungary, including the implementation of laws and policies and systemic barriers that affect the work of the media, civil society, and academics. ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP

The CHR noted that special rapporteurs have been proven to act with probity and constant regard to human rights principles and standards.

“Their standing at the international level gives them the capacity to look at country situations with a fresh and unprejudiced eye,” the CHR said.

After their visits, special rapporteurs advise government actors about their findings, conclusions and recommendations on how to implement human rights obligations.

The CHR also stated that it will actively take part in the visit of the rapporteurs as well as contribute inputs based on the information they have gathered so far from all over the country.

In 2017, United Nations member-states recommended that the Philippines allow the visit of more human rights special rapporteurs to the country.

In February, then-Department of Justice secretary Menardo Guevarra announced the invitation to the special rapporteurs during his speech at the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Guevarra noted during his speech that the country visits are within the scope of the Philippines-United Nations Joint Program for the protection and promotion of human rights.

The Philippines fell short in convincing the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) that the human rights situation in the country has drastically improved.

On Monday, Nov. 14, UN member states asked the Philippine government to step up its efforts on investigating alleged extrajudicial killings and ensure accountability for former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war.

