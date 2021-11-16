Photo from Laban ng Masa.

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa vice presidential aspirant Walden Bello arrived in the Philippines Tuesday from the United States where he teaches at a university.

After his arrival, Bello said the tandem with labor leader and presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman is now complete and he will be more visible for the upcoming elections.

“The tandem is complete, ready to go to beat the hell out of the Marcos-Duterte axis of evil,” he told ABS-CBN News.

In compliance with the health protocols, Bello will be isolated at a hotel in Quezon City, Laban ng Masa spokesperson Leomar Doctolero told ABS-CBN News.

“Fully vaccinated travelers from yellow-listed countries will have to undergo facility-based quarantine until the release of a negative RT-PCR test that was taken on the fifth day,” the protocol read.

“Afterwards, they will quarantine at home until their 10th day. Foreign nationals have to secure hotel accommodations for six days.”

Bello, who is running with presidential aspirant Leody De Guzman, is an adjunct professor of sociology at the State University of New York at Binghamton, according to Laban Ng Masa.

He had substituted for Raquel Castillo, who filed her certificate of candidacy for vice president under Partido Lakas ng Masa.

The former lawmaker is among 29 vice presidential aspirants next year, including Dr. Willie Ong, Buhay Rep. Lito Atienza, and senators Kiko Pangilinan, Tito Sotto, and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

The list will be trimmed in the coming months to remove those deemed nuisance candidates.

The official campaign period for national position candidates for May 9, 2022, elections will start only on February 8, 2022.

