More Filipinos venture out to spend time in public areas as Metro Manila eases and remain under Alert Level 2 until the end of the month.

MANILA - PNP Chief General Dionardo Carlos says he will order ground commanders to meet with malls and tourist destinations to discuss security matters and capacity limits.

This comes after more Filipinos are venturing out of their homes an into malls and other public areas since Metro Manila was eased to Alert Level 2 this month.

"We are requesting our kababayans to be mindful when they are outside. The virus is still here and protocols should be followed at all times." Carlos said.

Last week, a 2-year-old child was reported to have contracted the virus after going to a local mall.

The Department of Health later said that this was an isolated case, but reminded parents and guardians to be cautious when bringing their children to public places.

Carlos says they will also increase foot patrols in public areas such as parks to ensure that minimum health standards are being followed.

Minimum health standards now no longer include the mandatory use of face shields in public in areas under Alert Levels 1, 2, and 3, after the Office of the President released a memorandum approving new protocols on Monday night.

Metro Manila will remain under Alert Level 2 until the end of the month as daily COVID cases plateaued in recent data released by the DOH.

Alert Level 2 allows for greater mobility and for more businesses to reopen.

It also removes the limit on going to select establishments such as malls based on age and vaccination status.

The easing of restrictions in the capital is an effort to boost the economy that was greatly impacted by the almost 2-year long lockdown implemented by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19.

- with reports from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News

