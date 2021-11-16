Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto points to a loom in the Pasig City Institute of Science and Technology where the local government is conducting training sessions on weaving. November 16, 2021. Photo from Mayor Vico Sotto’s Twitter

MANILA— The Pasig City local government is training its own set of weavers to provide livelihood opportunities for some residents and also promote Filipino textile, its mayor said Tuesday.

The Bayo Foundation is helping the local government in training the first batch of Pasig weavers, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said.

FIRST BATCH of PASIG WEAVERS 🧶👏



Isa itong livelihood program ng LGU sa tulong ng Bayo Foundation. Natapos na nila ang basic training-- intermediate at advance naman ang susunod. Simula pa lang ito at may mga next batches din ng mga manghahabi. pic.twitter.com/kIBlK3GRqt — Vico Sotto (@VicoSotto) November 16, 2021

“Natapos na nila ang basic training. Intermediate at advance [training] naman ang susunod,” he said in a tweet.

(They have finished their basic training. They will undergo intermediate and advance training after.)

“Simula pa lang ito at may mga next batches din ng mga manghahabi,” he said.

(This is just the beginning and there will be next batches of weavers.)

Sotto has yet to say how many weavers would be trained by the city government and where their products would be sold, but noted that the program was crafted due to the “big demand for high-quality handwoven products.”

“Ang target natin ay maging pang-international ang mga produkto natin,” he said.

(Our target is to make our products viable to the international market.)

“I-promote natin ang kulturang Pilipino habang nagbibigay ng kabuhayan sa mga Pasigueño,” he said.

(Let us promote Filipino culture while providing livelihood to Pasigueños.)

Pasig is the 4th richest city in the National Capital Region, with a P12-billion annual budget. The city is home to the Ortigas business district, and is also known to be a manufacturing hub with warehouses of several conglomerates situated in the city.

