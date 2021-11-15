MANILA—State weather bureau PAGASA said it was monitoring a low pressure area off Surigao del Sur.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast issued Tuesday, PAGASA said the LPA was last seen 335 km east southeast of Hinatuan town, Surigao del Sur, embedded along an intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The said areas will experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, the state weather bureau said.

Weather forecaster Ariel Rojas, however, said the LPA has a low probability of developing into a storm.

"Ito’y inaasahang tatawid sa may bahagi ng Visayas at Mindanao patungo sa may Sulu Sea at Palawan, at posibleng lumabas din sa West Philippine Sea or eventually ay malusaw," he said on TeleRadyo.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon continues to be affected by the amihan or northeast monsoon.

They are expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains Tuesday, PAGASA said.