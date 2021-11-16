Authorities on Tuesday afternoon seized over P7 million worth of shabu in a buy-bust operation in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

Police arrested a 36-year-old male suspect during the operation in Soong II, Mactan.

“We have been monitoring him for a while,” city intelligence unit chief Police Lt. Noah Anana said.

Anana said illegal drugs confiscated during the operation are valued at P7.48 million.

Police are investigating the source of the suspect's drugs, and also searching for networks of the drug trade in adjacent cities as the suspect lived in Cebu City.

The Cebu City Police two weeks ago seizes kilos of shabu from different couriers in subsequent days. Authorities believe a huge shipment was sent to the city in time for the holiday season.

— Report from Annie Perez

