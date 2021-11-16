Photo from Leizel Lacastesantos.

The local government unit of Zamboanga City on Tuesday lifted the requirement for RT-PCR COVID-19 testing for inbound travelers who are fully vaccinated.

Instead of the RT-PCR requirement, the travelers will be required to present their vaccination card and S-Pass permit upon entry in any and all borders of the city.

Based on the guidelines, fully vaccinated travelers coming from areas with higher quarantine restrictions from Alert Level 4 and above are still required to present antigen test results secured from any DOH-accredited laboratory.

The antigen test should be taken within 24 hours of travel, the local government unit said in a statement.

The reckoning date for full vaccination is 14 days after the 2nd dose for 2-dose vaccines and the single-dose Janssen vaccine.

Travelers who are not yet fully vaccinated are required to present a negative RT-PCR test and S-Pass permit upon entry.

Aside from the lifting of the RT-PCR test requirement, the city had also lifted the Sunday lockdown recently.

Because of the easing of restrictions for fully vaccinated people, those residents who are not yet vaccinated took advantage of the establishment of several vaccination sites last week.

The City Health Office recorded that as of now, more than 30 percent of the eligible population for vaccination has already been inoculated.

— report by Leizel Lacastesantos

