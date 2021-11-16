From Orlando Dinoy's Facebook page

MANILA—Murder charges have been filed against a man in connection with the shooting of Davao del Sur journalist Orlando Dinoy in October.

Brandie Mercado Campaner, alias “Bos-Bos”, was identified by several witnesses as the gunman who fired at Dinoy at his makeshift broadcast booth on October 30, Joel Sy Egco, presidential task force on media security executive director, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Egco said the case was not related to Dinoy's work as a journalist.

According to Egco, investigators at the Bansalan Municipal Police Station found 3 possible motives, the strongest of which, they said, was a personal grudge. They did not elaborate.

Egco had said in an ANC interview that Dinoy's killing may have been election-related, as he planned to run for vice mayor next year.

Egco also said that witnesses would be referred to the Witness Protection Program of the Department of Justice.

“While the case is deemed non-work related, we will continue to monitor and work double time to catch his killers and whoever may be behind them. There is no justification for murder,” he noted.