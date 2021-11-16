MANILA— Health care workers hope to get mRNA COVID-19 vaccine boosters, the head of the Philippine College of Physicians said, as the Department of Health (DOH) has allowed the sector to get booster shots starting Nov. 17.

This, as most health care workers, who were prioritized to get vaccinated, were inoculated with Sinovac vaccines, as this was first brand of vaccines to arrive in the country.

"Karamihan ng health care workers would probably like a different vaccine, kasi ang karamihan sa amin ang nakuha namin 'yung Sinovac. We are expecting sana mabigyan kami ng mRNA, 'yung Pfizer or Moderna, or maybe AstraZeneca," said the group's president Dr. Maricar Limpin.

(Most health care workers would probably like a different vaccine because most of us got Sinovac. We are expecting to get hopefully an mRNA vaccine, Pfizer or Moderna, or maybe AstraZeneca.)

The effectivity of Sinovac vaccines were previously questioned, recording a 65-91% efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 disease according to trials in Brazil, Indonesia, and Turkey.

The mRNA vaccine by Moderna was found to be 94.1% effective, while that of Pfizer recorded 95% effectivity.

Sinovac is a whole virus or inactivated vaccine, which uses deactivated virus particles to trigger the body's immune response. Meanwhile, mRNA vaccines introduce the virus' genetic code into the body to prompt generation of viral proteins to provide immunity.

Most health care workers are also well past the 6-month period of immunity provided by Sinovac vaccines, so hospital staff who come in direct contact with COVID patients will be prioritized to get the booster shot, said Limpin.

A total of 1.3 million doses of Moderna vaccines purchased by the government arrived Tuesday at NAIA Terminal 1. Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said that these will be used for National Vaccine Day from November 29 to December 1, and for boosters of health care workers and seniors.

The Philippines is expecting another 16 million doses of vaccines within the month, making 140 million doses allocated for the year. More deliveries are expected to arrive in December for use on unvaccinated individuals and booster shots, Galvez said.

Galvez said health care workers can choose what vaccine brand they will be inoculated with as boosters.

"Meron silang lee-way, but we are recommending, kung ano ang available, 'yun ang kunin nila. Pero nakita natin sa nilabas na real-world data, lahat ng vaccines effective."

(They have the lee-way, but we are recommending that they get what is available. We saw in real-world data, all vaccines are effective.)

The Philippine College of Physicians welcomed the Emergency Use Authorization on boosters, citing the necessity for evidence to prove that boosters are not only effective but also safe to receive.

The Department of Health earlier said that those who are receiving booster shots while the EUA had not yet been issued are violating national protocols.

Guidelines on the administration of booster shots will be released by the National Vaccine Operations Center later Tuesday, the DOH said.