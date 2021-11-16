

MANILA— The uptick in the weekly COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila should be monitored closely in the next several weeks, Philippine College of Physicians president Dr. Maricar Limpin said Tuesday.

This, amid weeks of declining cases of COVID-19 in the country, which has prompted government to relax quarantine restrictions, enabling more businesses to reopen and more people to go out.

Limpin said those in the medical community are putting their heads together to discuss possible interventions that do not include restricting the public's movement again or raising the alert level status should the trend continue.

"We have been in this lockdown for so long, kailangan nating matutong mabuhay with this virus... Most important 'yung interventions na magagawa natin without necessarily restricting the movement of the people," Limpin said in an interview on TeleRadyo.

("We need to learn to live with the virus, and primary to that are the interventions that do not necessarily restrict the movement of the people.")

11.15.21 The NCR had a positive 1-week growth rate of 8%. The reproduction number is 0.52 and the 7-day average increased to 435 (from 404). Are we seeing an upward trend? At this time, my analysis says no (at least not yet). But let's not be complacent. @dzbb @allangatus pic.twitter.com/h6YUKtTc53 — Dr. Guido David (@iamguidodavid) November 15, 2021

Learning to live with the virus should not mean protective measures against it are forgotten, Limpin said.

Despite face shields being no longer mandatory in Metro Manila, Limpin said she still prefers to wear hers.

The medical community agrees that the use of face shields can be made voluntary. They recognize, however, the additional protection that face shields provide, said Limpin.

She said that she and her fellow doctors still use them even outside the hospital setting due to habit and as additional precaution.

"Kung ako ho, ah, kasi medyo takot ako, kasi nakikita ko ang consequences ng pagkakaroon ng COVID, and I do not want to suffer from the consequences." Limpin said.

(That's just me because I'm a little scared, I see the consequences of having COVID, and I do not want to suffer from the consequences.)

The Office of the President last night released a memorandum with new protocols for the use of face shields.

Areas under Alert Levels 1, 2, and 3 are no longer required to wear face shields in public areas.

Areas under Alert Level 4 give the discretion of face shield use to local government units and private establishments. In areas under Alert Level 5 and granular lockdowns, the use of face shields is still mandatory.

Metro Manila was eased into Alert Level 2 this month and will remain under this classification that allows for greater mobility and the opening of more establishments until the November 30.

No area of the country is currently under Alert Level 5.

