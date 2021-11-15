MAYNILA—Ipinababalik ng mga senador ang tinapyas ng Kamara na P2.5 bilyon mula sa panukalang budget ng Department of Agrarian Reform.

Sa plenary debates, sinabi ni Senator Cynthia Villar na siyang nagdedepensa sa budget ng DAR na mahalaga ang tinapyas na pondo para sa agrarian reform beneficiaries na nakapaloob sa Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling (SPLIT) project.

"It is unfortunate that the House of Representatives in their general appropriations bill sought the cut by P2.599 billion from the SPLIT project. I’m asking the support of the Senate in ensuring that the government be able to deliver what rightfully belongs to our agrarian reform beneficiaries, land that truly belongs to them, by reinstating the budget cut made by the House of Representatives," ani Villar.

Ang SPLIT project ay mahalaga para sa land security tenure.

"Ito po ‘yung magbe-break nu‘ng collective (certificate of land ownership awards) into individual CLOA para malalaman nu‘ng ating mga farmer kung ano ‘yung lupa nila," dagdag ni Villar.

Ang SPLIT project din ay ipatutupad gamit ang loan mula sa World Bank kaya hindi maaaring gamitin sa iba o i-realign ang pondo na inilaan dito.

Magmumula aniya sa World Bank ang P19.24 bilyon habang P5.38 bilyon ang ilalalan ng gobyerno.

"It cannot be used for any other purpose except that because that is the loan from the World Bank, so by not using it, we have to pay a commitment fee of around P11 million for not using it.So, I think they did not understand this, they thought they could transfer it for some other purpose," dagdag pa ni Villar.

Sinang-ayunan ito ni Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon.

"I join the good sponsor in appealing to the chamber to restore this amount because this is sourced from borrowings and if we don’t use it, we will have to pay a commitment fee of P11 million and also I assume the interest will start to run. So there is really no rationale for reducing this budget arising from the World Bank loan," sabi ni Drilon.

Hindi naman matukoy ni Villar kung saan inilipat ang pondo. Pero si Senator Panfilo Lacson may suspetsa kung saan inilipat ang pondo.

"This is not conclusive yet, there’s an increase in the farm to market road budget in the DA in the amount of P1.97 billion from P4.98 billion in the NEP to P6.9 billion in the GAB the House version. So, mayroong missing talaga, more or less that amount. So it’s important that we find it because we are with you in restoring that budget.Sabi niyo nga, hindi pwedeng galawin, magbabayad tayo ng commitment fee for nothing cause we can not use it for any other purpose," ani Lacson.

