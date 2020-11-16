State of calamity eyed in entire Luzon

Residents of Linao East in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan line up to receive relief goods on Nov. 16, 2020 as floods in the other parts of the barangay and adjacent areas, brought by Typhoon Ulysses, continue to subside. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Monday recommended to place the entire Luzon under a state of calamity following successive storms that caused massive destruction in the country’s main island.

The recommendation for President Rodrigo Duterte to issue such declaration was approved by the council in an emergency meeting. Under a state of calamity, calamity fund can be tapped, prices of basic commodities can be controlled, and interest-free loans can be availed, among others.

During the council's virtual meeting, various government agencies and several local chief executives also agreed to create a technical working group of the joint prevention, mitigation, and preparedness clusters of the NDRRMC to assess the management of the country’s dams.

NDRRMC chairperson and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana ordered state weather bureau PAGASA to revisit its historical data to strengthen warnings beforehand.

Other issues discussed during the meeting were the provision of assistance to affected farmers and fisherfolk, road clearing, shelter requirements, and other recovery interventions.

Seven weather disturbances hit the Philippines since mid-October:

- Tropical Depression Ofel (which made landfalls in Sorsogon, Masbate, Marinduque and Batangas on Oct. 14)

- Tropical Storm Pepito (which made landfall in Aurora on Oct. 20)

- Typhoon Quinta (which made landfalls in Albay, Quezon, Marinduque and Or. Mindoro on Oct. 25-26)

- Super Typhoon Rolly (which made landfalls in Catanduanes, Albay, Quezon, Batangas on Nov. 1)

- Severe Tropical Storm Siony (which passed by Batanes on Nov. 6)

- Tropical Depression Tonyo (which made landfall in Marinduque and Batangas on Nov. 8)

- Typhoon Ulysses (which made landfall in Quezon on Nov. 11 and crossed over Luzon to the West Philippine Sea on Nov. 12)

In particular, Ulysses left 67 people dead and 21 injured while 13 others remained missing, according to data from NDRRMC as of Nov. 16.

The country suffered P2.1 billion in agricultural losses from the same typhoon, while damage to infrastructure was pegged at P482 million.

Over 523,000 families or 2 million individuals were affected by Ulysses, which triggered massive flooding in parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila.

The storms hit the country even as it continues to grapple with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Close to 410,000 people in the country have contracted the disease, as of Monday, of whom, over 27,300 are still ill.

The lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the disease brought the country's economy to a recession beginning the second quarter.

