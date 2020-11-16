Sinas names 4 senior police officials to new posts

ABS-CBN News/File photo

MANILA - Four senior police officials were assigned to key positions on Monday by Philippine National Police chief Gen. Debold Sinas who assumed the top police post last week.

Police Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana is the new PNP spokesperson and chief of the PNP Public Information Office, the PNP said in a statement.

Usana was former chief of the PNP Human Rights Affairs Office (HRAO) and Deputy Regional Director for Administration of Police Regional Office 7.

Police Col. Vincent Calanoga took over the helm of the HRAO in an acting capacity.

Police Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee, meanwhile, was named as director of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (DEG), and Police Col. Thomas Frias Jr. as the new acting director of the PNP Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG).

The IMEG is the PNP's lead operating unit against personnel involved in irregularities and illegal activities.

"Let us all work together, especially on our campaign against illegal gambling, illegal drugs, and crimes. This is for the Filipino people," Sinas said in his message for the officials.

