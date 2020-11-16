Revilla seeks Senate inquiry on how to prevent floods in typhoon-prone areas

MANILA - Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. has a filed a resolution seeking to investigate how "massive flooding in typhoon-affected areas" can be prevented.

Under Senate Resolution No.570, Revilla wants the chamber in look into the "confluence of factors that led to the massive flooding of Luzon" to come up with a "comprehensive strategy to prevent its reoccurrence."

"Nakita na natin kung ano nangyari. Dapat hindi na ganito sa susunod," Revilla said in a statement.

(We saw what happened. Next time, this should not be the case.)

"We must anticipate that the dams will release water so dapat may mga naka in-place na imprastruktura tulad ng dadaluyan ng tubig at sasalo nito, para huwag rumagasa at manalanta ng mga kabahayan," he said.

(We must anticipate that the dams will release water so there should be infrastructure to catch the water and stop it from raging across residential areas.)

Cagayan Governor Manuel Mamba earlier said some of his constituents want to file a case against the Magat Dam management, after several locals said the province's "worst flooding" in decades was due to the sudden release of water from the dam.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) earlier urged the executive department to place the entire Luzon under a state of calamity after a series of typhoons ravaged the Philippines' most populated island, leaving dozens killed and billions of pesos worth of infrastructure destroyed.



RELATED VIDEO