PH logs 1,738 additional COVID-19 cases, total approaches 410,000-mark

Residents of Barangay Linao East in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan province line up to receive relief goods on Nov. 16, 2020 as floods in parts of the barangay and adjacent areas, brought by Typhoon Ulysses last Nov. 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic, continue to subside. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — For the 7th straight day on Monday, the daily tally of new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines is fewer than 2,000, with the Department of Health (DOH) reporting 1,738 newly confirmed infections.

This brings the total number of recorded COVID-19 cases in the country to 409,574, of which, 27,369, or 6.7 percent, are active.

Monday's additional cases do not include data from 9 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

The DOH logged 45 newly-recovered patients, raising the total recoveries to 374,366.

The death toll, meanwhile, climbed by 7 to 7,839.

Of the additional cases, 140 were from Davao City, 117 from Cavite, 89 from Rizal, 87 from Laguna, and 79 from Batangas.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Monday acknowledged the declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.

She said even COVID-19 clusters in hotspots have decreased.

However, she said people should not be complacent, especially with many Filipinos forced to stay in evacuation centers after the onslaught of the recent typhoons.

She said it is possible to see a surge in cases because of the evacuation but measures are in place to enforce minimum health standards.

The country's first COVID-19 case was confirmed on Jan. 30 in a Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China where the disease is believed to have first emerged.