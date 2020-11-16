'Not the time to blame': Isabela gov says forced evacuations would lead to more deaths

Parts of Isabela province remain inundated with floodwater in this aerial photo taken on Nov. 15, 2020. Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The provincial government of Isabela prepared for floods but did not anticipate the magnitude of water that came after Typhoon Ulysses’ onslaught, its governor said Monday.

Speaking to ANC’s “Matters of Fact,” Isabela Governor Rodolfo Albano III said the last time the province experienced severe flooding was over 4 decades ago.

“We were prepared but we were caught unaware of this kind of magnitude that the volume of water coming into the Cagayan River,” he said.

Albano said the flooding, which left 3 people dead while 2 others remain missing, submerged half of the province. To date, a fifth of Isabela, particularly in the first district, is still under water.

Before Ulysses hit the Philippine landmass, he said they received prior warning about water release in Magat Dam, which contributed to the severe flooding in Cagayan Valley region.

Prior to Typhoon Ulysses, 5 storms brought "continuous rain for almost 2 months" in Luzon that prompted Magat Dam to open 2 gates equivalent to 4 meters of water level to prevent the reservoir from reaching its critical level, the National Irrigation Administration earlier said.

Albano said they had brought some residents to safer ground, but even evacuation centers were flooded.

“It’s not the time to blame people now kasi hindi talaga inaasahan ‘yung ganitong pangyayari. Even if we prepared very carefully, hindi talaga kaya,” he said.

While rescue and relief operations are ongoing, some “hardheaded” residents chose to stay on rooftops to look after their things and livestock.

Despite the closure of ABS-CBN’s regional station in Cagayan Valley, which is among the major news source in the region, Albano said every local station was overwhelmed by the devastation wrought by Ulysses.

To prevent similar incidents from happening, Albano proposed dredging the Cagayan River to fend off backflow of water that engulfed the region.

He also suggested creating another dam that would catch rain coming from upland Luzon.