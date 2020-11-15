Home  >  News

Magnitude 4.3 quake strikes off Catanduanes

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 16 2020 07:43 AM

MANILA—A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck off Catanduanes early Monday, Phivolcs said.

The tremor happened at 6:49 a.m., 22 kilometers southeast of Baras town.

It was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 84 kilometers, according to Phivolcs. 

The tremor was not expected to cause damage and aftershocks.

Read More:  earthquake   Phivolcs   Catanduanes   Baras   Catanduanes earthquake   regional news   quake   regions  