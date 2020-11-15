Illness invades flood-hit Baggao, Cagayan: mayor

Scenes from Tuguegarao along the city’s main road towards the capitol as the area experiences floods in the wake of rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses on November 14, 2020. Chiara Zambrano, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Residents in Baggao town in Cagayan need medicine, blankets, relief goods and housing materials, its mayor said Monday as the worst flooding in the province in 4 decades recede.

At least 4 people were killed in the town, according to the Cagayan Provincial Information office. Ten deaths were reported in the whole province out of 67 total fatalities due to Typhoon Ulysses as of Sunday, the national disaster council said.

The town needs medicine as some residents have complained of catching colds and other illnesses, Mayor Joan Dunuan said. Some roads remain impassable and clearing operations are ongoing, she added.

"Wala ho kaming hospital na malaki, di masyado makapagdala ng pasyente agad-agad sa Tuguegarao," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We don't have a huge hospital and we can't transport patients to Tuguegarao immediately.)

"Hirap pa po silang makapenetrate sa lugar namin kasi meron kaming 1 national road na natakpan po ng 1 buong bundok...ongoing po ang clearing. Bago lang din po nagsubside ang mga tubig baha sa mga kalapit na munisipyo namin."

(People find it difficult to penetrate our area because debris from a mountain covered one national road. Clearing operations is ongoing. Floodwaters in nearby towns subsided only recently.)

Some 265 more individuals were pre-emptively evacuated due to the threat of landslide, Dunuan said.

Most houses, which were made of light materials, were also washed away by the floods, the mayor added.

"Mostly ang mga bahay po dito shanties, mga light materials lang. Inanod na po ng baha ang kanilang kabahayan. Ito po ang isang mabigat na suliraning hinahaharap natin right now. Wala na hong babalikan ang ating mga kababayan," she said.

(Most houses here are shanties, made up of light materials. The floods washed away their homes. This is one of our worst problems right now, they don't have anything to go back to.)