House panel OKs bill granting 50pct passport fee discount for senior citizens, PWDs

MANILA - The House Committee on Ways and Means on Monday approved a bill granting senior citizens and persons with disabilities up to 50 percent discount in getting passports.

The committee approved the proposed amendment of the Passport Law to increase the senior citizen discount from 32 percent to 50 percent on fees to process, issue or replace passports. The same will apply to PWDs.

The DFA is also authorized under the bill to raise its fees no more than 50 percent the current rate.

Currently, the DFA charges P950.00 for regular passport application (12 business days), and P1,200.00 for expedited application (6 business days if within Metro Manila, and 7 business days if outside). Applications made in foreign service posts cost $60 each.

The rates do not include delivery fee, which vary upon location, and additional convenience fee for online payments.