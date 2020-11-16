DepEd to replace learning modules damaged in typhoons

Generous and Lisa Jean Espenida let their learning modules dry out in the sun on November 5, 2020 as their family settles back in their neighborhood in Barangay Siramag, Balatan, Camarines Sur. Waves swept homes in the community during the onslaught of Typhoon Rolly.

MANILA – The Department of Education said Monday it would fund the replacement of self-learning modules (SLMs) that were damaged after a series of typhoons battered large parts of Luzon in recent weeks.

Education Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla said the DepEd was collating reports on damaged learning resources and has identified funding sources for the replacement of these materials.

“We are ready to download [or] supplement the financial resources of DepEd Regions and Schools Division Offices affected by recent calamities,” Sevilla told reporters in a Viber message.

Sevilla added that the DepEd would continue to provide funds to affected regional and schools division offices for their cleanups, psychosocial aid programs, and provision of hygiene kits.

Typhoon Ulysses brought strong winds and torrential rains as it crossed Luzon last week, knocking down power lines, inundating large swaths of Luzon, and forcing hundreds of thousands to flee their homes.

At least 67 people have died from the onslaught of Ulysses, which comes more than a week after Rolly, the world’s strongest storm this year, ravaged the country.

The DepEd has suspended distance-learning activities in several areas that were heavily affected by the storms.

