6 more overseas Filipinos sick with COVID-19; total cases now at 11,528

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 11,528 on Monday as 6 new cases were recorded, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Only 3,234 are currently being treated for the disease as 7,463 of those infected have recovered, while 831 have died.

The DFA also reported 2 new recoveries and 1 new fatality.

16 November 2020



Today, the DFA reports 1 new fatality from COVID-19 among our nationals abroad. Meanwhile, 6 new confirmed cases and 2 new recoveries were recorded in Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. (1/2)@teddyboylocsin pic.twitter.com/KLO9rHnR3y — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) November 16, 2020

Those undergoing treatment for COVID-19 are broken down as follows by region: 553 in the Asia Pacific, 227 in Europe, 2,324 in the Middle East and Africa, and 130 in the Americas.

In the Philippines, the novel coronavirus has so far sickened 409,574. The tally includes 7,839 deaths, 374,366 recoveries, and 27,369 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Based on the latest tally of the US-based Johns Hopkins University, more than 50.9 million people across the world have been infected by the COVID-19 virus, of whom, more than 1.26 million have died.

Treatment and vaccine for the disease are still being developed.

- with a report Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News

