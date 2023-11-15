MMDA suspends Nebrija over Revilla gaffe

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Wednesday suspended Task Force Special Operations Unit head Bong Nebrija after he erroneously reported that Sen. Bong Revilla was apprehended for passing through the EDSA bus lane.

MMDA chairman Romando Artes announced Nebrija's suspension when he went to the Senate to personally apologize to Revilla.

"We will suspend Col. Nebrija pending investigation po. It appears na may mga violations po kasi bakit nagli-leak yung pangalan ng mga nahuhuli and second, kahit naman sino na nag-name drop hindi naman dapat po pagbigyan,” Artes said.

Nebrija also went to the Senate to apologize to Revilla.

“Tao lang po tayo, lahat po tayo nagkakamali. Kung nagkamali yung enforcer ko, as the commander of the task force, ako na po ang sasagot nun. The responsibility ends with me," Nebrija said.



Revilla accepted the apology.

“I accept your apology, I’ll leave it to you chairman kung ano man yung magiging desisyon mo kay Col. Bong Nebrija. Sa 'kin lang, I hope you understand kung bakit naging ganito yung reaction ko,” Revilla said.

Revilla earlier threatened to recall the MMDA's budget, but later clarified he was only carried away by anger.

“Hindi naman kasalanan ng isang tao para pahirapan ang buong MMDA, kanina nadala lang din ako ng init ng ulo dahil para akong nabangungot,” Revilla said.

Artes said Nebrija's suspension would probably last for 15 to 30 days.