'Makikita ko na ang mommy ko!': De Lima off to Bicol to be with family

MANILA (UPDATE) — Former Sen. Leila de Lima on Wednesday said she could not wait to be reunited with her family, especially her 91-year-old mom, following her release from nearly 7 years of detention.

She arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 shortly before 1 p.m. for her flight to Bicol, her home region.

In an exclusive interview, she said: "Very excited makita ang mommy ko kasi naghihintay na talaga ‘yun. And you know, my sisters and my other relatives are all there waiting for me so I’m super excited. Finally! Makikita ko na ang mommy ko."

De Lima is also looking forward to eating her favorite food again such as Bicol express.

Asked to comment on former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre who said if the case against her is weak, then it shouldn’t have taken almost seven years for a judge to see it, De Lima said, “Naku, naman. Did we expect na madi-dismiss ang kaso na ‘yan nung Duterte regime? Eh sila nga ‘yung may kagagawan nun."

De Lima landed at the Bicol International Airport past 5 p.m.

In a short interview there, De Lima said she was happy to be back in Bicol.

“I am so happy, finally nakabalik na ako sa Bicol, I am so excited to see my mom”, she said.

On Monday, Muntinlupa RTC Branch 206 Judge Gener Gito allowed De Lima to post bail in the last drug case against her. It was a reversal of a denial by another judge in June of her petition for bail.

De Lima had long insisted the charges were fabricated in retaliation for her investigation into then-President Rodrigo Duterte' war on drugs, which is now subject of an investigation at the International Criminal Court (ICC).