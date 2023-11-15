MANILA — The House Committee on Dangerous Drugs recommended Wednesday the filing of criminal and administrative complaints against Philippine National Police (PNP) officials for the alleged recycling of illegal drugs in connection with a P6.7-billion shabu haul.

The 990-kilo drug haul was seized in Tondo, Manila last year. Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos had dubbed it as "probably the biggest drug haul in the history of the Philippines."

"Some law enforcement officers are engaged in the reprehensible act of illegal drug recycling... This unlawful conduct involves police officers seizing dangerous drugs during operations, only to divert them back into the illegal market for personal gain," the committee said a report approved by its members on Wednesday.

The committee listed the following findings in their report.