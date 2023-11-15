MANILA — The House Committee on Dangerous Drugs recommended Wednesday the filing of criminal and administrative complaints against Philippine National Police (PNP) officials for the alleged recycling of illegal drugs in connection with a P6.7-billion shabu haul.
The 990-kilo drug haul was seized in Tondo, Manila last year. Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos had dubbed it as "probably the biggest drug haul in the history of the Philippines."
"Some law enforcement officers are engaged in the reprehensible act of illegal drug recycling... This unlawful conduct involves police officers seizing dangerous drugs during operations, only to divert them back into the illegal market for personal gain," the committee said a report approved by its members on Wednesday.
The committee listed the following findings in their report.
- The illegal scheme of giving substantial portions of confiscated drugs as a reward to confidential assets/informants is a prevailing practice in anti-drug operations
- The 990 kilograms of shabu seized in the WPD Lending office on October 8, 2022 was a product of drug recycling; it was illegally taken from the seized evidence during the previous anti-drug operations of the PNP DEG
- There was no buy-bust operation against Ney Atadero on October 8, 2022. He was arrested by the drug operatives because he was at the premises of the WPD building, being its caretaker, when the raid happened
- The PNP DEG operatives brazenly disregarded the chain of custody rule under Sec. 21 of RA 9165 when they unreasonably delayed the required inventory and photograph of the seized 990 kilos of shabu in the presence of the witnesses and excluded former police officer Rodolfo Mayo from the Spot Report on the alleged raid
- Some of the members of the PNP DEG operatives involved in the 990-kilo drug raid committed misappropriation and failure to account of the seized evidence when they pilfered significant portions of the said confiscated drugs before its inventory
- The recovered 42 kilograms of shabu stashed in a luggage inside an abandoned car in front of Camp Crame was recycled from the shabu seized in the WPD Lending office in Tondo, Manila on October 8, 2022
- With these findings in mind, the panel proposed strengthening RA 9165 by amending Section 21, especially on the immediate destruction of seized drugs.
- The panel also recommended a memorandum of agreement with crematory facilities, as part of their corporate social responsibility, for the immediate destruction of confiscated narcotics.
- It also sought the mandatory use of body-worn cameras by operatives in all anti-drug operations to guarantee transparency and accountability.