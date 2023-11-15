MANILA (UPDATE) — The House Committee on Dangerous Drugs on Wednesday ordered the detention of former Mexico, Pampanga Mayor Teddy Tumang for 30 days after he was cited in contempt for supposedly violating the panel's rules.

Tumang was flagged by the committee for allegedly leaking details of an executive session held in connection with the panel's investigation on illegal drugs.

Executive sessions are generally not meant to be discussed in public.

"To be consistent and fair with the others who were also cited for contempt for similar violations of our rules, may I move that we [also] cite former Mayor Tumang for contempt," Antipolo Rep. Romeo Acop said during the hearing.

Committee chair Robert Ace Barbers of Surigao del Norte and the panel members approved the motion.

In a statement, Barbers explained that Tumang violated Section 7 of the Chamber's rules, which "prohibits the disclosure of information taken up in executive session of the House or any of its committees."

Tumang will be detained in the premises of the House of Representatives.