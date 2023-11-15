House exec wants apprehension of '8' plate users

MANILA — An official of the House of Representatives on Wednesday asked the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to apprehend drivers of vehicles bearing "8" plates.

"The House of Representatives has not released or authorized the use of official plates for vehicles of House members," Secretary General Reginald Velasco explained in a statement to media.



"I am seeking representation with the LTO and the MMDA to apprehend the drivers of vehicles bearing 8 plates and confiscate the expired or spurious plates." Velasco also said.

The call was made after MMDA apprehended a convoy of private vehicles that passed through the exclusive EDSA bus lane.

The enforcer mentioned that Sen. Bong Revilla was on board one of the vehicles.

Revilla has denied the allegation and the MMDA apologized to the legislator.