MANILA — A Quezon City prosecutor has summoned former President Rodrigo Duterte to attend an investigation into the grave threats complaint filed by ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro.

Duterte was required to attend the Dec. 4 and 11 probe at Quezon City Prosecutors’ Office and submit his counter-affidavit.

This is the first time a subpoena was issued against Duterte since he stepped down from office in 2022.

The complaint stemmed from Duterte’s alleged threat against Castro, which were aired on national television and livestreamed online.

In an Oct. 11 episode of his TV program Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa on the SMNI News Channel, Duterte shared his advice to his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, on how to use her confidential and intelligence funds.

“Pero ang una mong target d’yan [sa] intelligence fund mo, kayo, ikaw France, kayong mga Komunista ang gusto kong patayin,” he said.

While the statement only mentioned “France,” Castro said she felt alluded to because her full name was mentioned earlier in the interview.

“Talagang nakita ko na ako talaga yung tinutukoy niya doon sa kanyang programa dahil may kinalaman ito doon sa mga subjects na related doon sa ginagawa natin sa Kongreso,” she said.

“Tingin ko kaugnay ito sa ginampanang role sa Kongreso — pagbusisi sa confidential funds na nagbunga ng pagkatanggal, pagka-realign ng budget,” she explained.

Castro and 2 other Makabayan bloc representatives have been critical of Vice President Duterte’s confidential and intelligence funds — a request she withdrew earlier this month.

