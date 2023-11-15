Healthcare workers from different health institutions in San Juan City receive the COVID-19 bivalent vaccine at the FilOil EcoOil Centre on Thursday. The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine contains components that provide superior protection against both the original strain and the newer omicron variant to reduce the risk of serious diseases, hospitalization, and mortality caused by COVID-19. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - The Department of Health asserted on Wednesday that bivalent vaccines remain effective against the circulating strain of COVID-19, but told lawmakers that the government has no plans yet to purchase new stocks even with depleted supply.

“Hindi po totoo na hindi effective or paso na ang bivalent vaccines... Ngayon ang circulating at predominant na variant is the Omicron, that is what is being covered by the bivalent vaccine,” DOH Epidemiology Bureau Director Dr. Alethea de Guzman told the House Committee on Health during a briefing on Wednesday.

“You have no plans of purchasing, but you’re saying kailangan pa rin?” Committee Chairperson and Batanes Representative Ciriaco Gato Jr. asked.

“We do not plan to purchase it right now, because wala naman na ‘yung ating public health emergency, but still kailangan. And there are donations that are being offered to us… The vaccines available now have already the CPR. So it should be available na rin commercially,” DOH Undersecretary Gloria Balboa replied.

Over 78.4 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and more than 23.8 million received at least one booster.

In the last 7 days, the average new COVID cases in the country daily is at 161, according to the DOH, and all regions are at low risk classification for COVID.

“Wala na tayong ospital na napupuno. Utilization rates for both beds and ICUs, 11% for ICU, and 17% for our bed utilization,” De Guzman said.

DOH’s unpaid health emergency allowance which health workers were entitled to when the country was under the state of public health emergency for COVID, meanwhile, is at P62.7 billion.

Balboa said they requested for additional funding from the Department of Budget and Management to cover these arrears.

RELATED VIDEO