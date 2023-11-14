A resident walks back before reaching a fence set up by soldiers in Bangolo, Marawi City on March 19, 2018. Most of the commercial and downtown areas of Marawi City are still off-limits to residents who have been staying in tents and temporary shelters for more than two years. Froilan Gallard, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Marawi Compensation Board (MCB) will be distributing paychecks starting November 20, 2023 to qualified claimants who were victims of the Marawi siege.



Sen. Risa Hontiveros, budget sponsor of the MCB for 2024, said during the plenary debates that to date, no cash has actually been given to the victims of the siege or claimants.

“To date the MCB has evaluated around 303 structural claims amounting to P1.01 billion, and 59 death claims amounting to P26 million. Currently, the board has awarded 30 death claims out of the 59…30 for the months of October and November. This November 20th, 2023, they are going to have their first ceremonial awarding for the first batch of death claims and hopefully by December this year they shall begin awarding the structural claims after adjudication,” Hontiveros said.



Hontiveros explained that the MCB was not able to disburse the awards for death claims last October because of the Comelec prohibition during conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).



According to Hontiveros, the MCB has already informed the first batch of claimants who will receive their cash awards on Monday.



The MCB has requested for more than P1.131 billion for 2024 which according to Hontiveros is earmarked for personnel services.



Hontiveros added that this proposed budget for next year is higher by P20 million than the National Expenditure Program and General Appropriations Bill versions.



The Senate sub-committee, according to Hontiveros, also allocated P6 billion in un-programmed funds to augment the compensation component of MCB’s budget.



MCB Chairperson Maisara Dandamun Latiph and other officials of the board were present during the budget deliberations.



The budget proposal of MCB is now deemed submitted for consideration.

The MCB was created under Republic Act 11696 or the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Act of 2022 to facilitate the tax-free payment of compensation or reparations to qualified individuals whose properties and possessions were lost or destroyed due to the 2017 Marawi siege.