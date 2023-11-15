MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday held live-fire exercises in Ilocos Norte to test how well troops from different branches of service fight together.

The joint combined arms live-fire exercise and urban operations were held at the 4th Marine Brigade headquarters at Camp Cape Bojeador in Burgos, a town on the northwestern tip of Luzon and close to Taiwan.

Burgos also faces the West Philippine Sea.

The live-fire exercise is part of the ongoing AFP Joint Exercises Dagat-Langit-Lupa (AJEX DAGIT-PA), which combined the Navy, Air Force, Army, and special forces units working against a simulated intrusion from the sea.

“What we did today was a demonstration of interoperability, interoperable capability between our service components. The scenario was an intrusion from an aggressor from the sea. We have placed targets at varied distance, west of Ilocos Norte. Two targets were representing maritime targets, aggressors from the sea,” Col. Michael Logico, spokesperson for the exercies, told reporters in Burgos town.

The exercise featured AW109 helicopters and ATMOS 105 mm and 155 mm Howitzers, as well as light attack aircraft.

“We engaged them using ground-based artillery and air assets. Initially, the first engagement was from our 105 and 155 mm Howitzers from both the PA and [Philippine Marine Corps], with detection coming from the PAF,” Logico said.

“The second one was engagement from our air assets, namely the Super Tucanos and AW109s,” he continued.

Gen.Romeo Brawner Jr., AFP chief, said these underscore the importance of interoperability among the components of the military during combat operations.

“AJEX is an exercise where the 3 components of the AFP exercise together in order for us to practice operating together. Ang interoperable operations natin ang pinapractice natin dito—the Army, Air Force and Navy,” Brawner said.

The drills also included a small contingent from the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine National Police.

"We’ve always involved the PCG and PNP every time we do littoral live fires… Their role during the exercise is... to secure the exercise area and prevent intrusion coming from civilian vessels and seafarers," Logico explained.

Logico added that more littoral live-fire exercises are expected in the future as the military shifts its focus from internal security to external defense.

“As we are moving towards more complex operations, it is necessary for us to exercise in the littorals," he said, referring to the area near the shoreline.

"In previous exercises, we’ve been doing live fire exercises in [ Col. Ernesto Ravina Airbase and] Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija. But in those exercise areas, we can only exercise just the Army component," he said.

He said working with the Air Force and Navy required working in the littoral areas.

"We are challenging ourselves by experimenting in other areas in Luzon and we’ve been taking a look at other areas sa western side of Palawan… It is important we are doing it in northern Luzon, particularly because this is one of the areas we consider a vital interest sa national security natin."

The AJEX DAGIT-PA will run until November 17.

PH, US marines inaugurate jungle obstacle course

Aside from the AJEX DAGIT-PA, military personnel from the Philippine Marine Corps and the US Marine Corps are also conducting drills at Camp Cape Bojeador as part of the Kamandag or “Kaagapay ng mga Mandirigma mula sa Dagat” exercises.

Marines from both countries inaugurated on Wednesday a new jungle obstacle course inside the military base.

“It’s an obstacle course. It can be used by troops, both from the US and the Philippines, in order for us to prepare ourselves physically and make ourselves stronger,” Brawner said.

“But the symbolism of this is that both countries worked together to build something. It could be an obstacle course today; it could be something bigger in the future,” he added.

A contingent from Japan and the United Kingdom also participated in Kamandag, but only as observers.

Brawner said he hopes the Philippines’ reciprocal access agreement (RAA) with Japan will be signed next year.

“Hopefully, next year, pag napirmahan na ang ating RAA with Japan, we could have more Japanese soldiers joining us,” the AFP chief said.

The RAA is similar to the Philippines’ Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the United States and the Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA) with Australia.

Currently, only American and Australian troops are allowed to stay in the Philippines and bring in equipment and assets, often for bilateral trainings.