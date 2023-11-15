4th batch of Filipinos from Gaza arrives in PH

Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Thirteen more Filipinos escaped the conflict in Gaza after arriving at the NAIA 3 on Wednesday.

Officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs warmly welcomed the group that included Filipinos with their Palestinian spouses and children.

According to the DFA, 26 Filipinos remain in Gaza, but constant social media communication is maintained with them to ensure their safety.



DFA Assistant Secretary Paul Cortes explained that they are still trying to convince them to come home.



"Ito yung mga kababayan natin. For personal reasons, family reasons ay hindi nila maiwan ang mga Palestinian spouses nila, kung kaya't they decided to stay there muna and wait it out," Cortes said.



Nadia Calvo Alzanki returned to the Philippines with her Palestinian spouse, but remains concerned for relatives left behind.



She explained: "Hindi ko masabing masaya, pero masabi ko grateful talaga ako na buhay po ako at nakalabas kami.

"Pero yung term na masaya iba po eh. Hindi ko alam kung magiging masaya po ba ako in the future kasi po yung family ko nga po nasa Gaza pa hanggang ngayon," she added.



The DFA will extend financial aid and facilitate a fresh start for the OFWs with the assistance of the Department of Health and the Overseas Workers Welfare Association. Those without relatives will be supported by LGUs which are offering temporary shelter.



"Meron local government units na nag-express ng interest para tulungan ang mga kababayan natin na mag rebuild sila dito," Cortes said.

