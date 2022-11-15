MANILA — The proposed 2023 budgets of the Office of the Ombudsman and the Judiciary swiftly hurdled Tuesday the Senate plenary scrutiny.

Sen. Mark Villar, the Senate Deputy Majority Leader, opened Tuesday’s continuation of budget deliberation by acknowledging the Judiciary budget, which Sen. Sonny Angara defended.

The Judiciary represents the Supreme Court and the lower courts, the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, Sandiganbayan, Court of Appeals, and Court of Tax Appeals which, all-in-all, is seeking a P53.4 billion budget for next year.

Angara, who also chairs the Senate finance committee, only introduced the Judiciary’s budget, which was immediately followed by the endorsement of Sen. Mark Villar as "deemed submitted" given the support extended by members of both the majority and minority blocs.

Next to be referred to the plenary was the Office of the Ombudsman, which is asking for a P4.72 billion allocation for 2023.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III merely asked for Ombudsman Samuel Martirez's position letter on the need to abolish the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA).

The Ombudsman's budget was also immediately approved on the floor and submitted to the chamber.

