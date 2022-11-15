PNP still hunting for luxury vehicle with PNP markings

QUEZON CITY — The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced on Tuesday that police are coordinating with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) in tracking a white Toyota Alphard luxury van that went viral on social media after it was spotted bearing police markers.

Police Col. Jean Fajardo, the spokesperson of the PNP, said in an interview that initial verification showed that the white van was registered to a company.

But when officers checked the company's address, they found out that the firm was no longer located there. That's why, Fajardo said, they already sought the help of the LTO.

Fajardo made the statement in response to media queries on police action related to the luxury vehicle.

But she declined to discuss the details of the operation of the PNP Highway Patrol Group to avoid putting the ongoing investigation into compromise.

Fajardo hopes that the owner will soon show up to clear the issue.

She said that the owner was unauthorized to use the police markings and would possibly face cases such as usurpation of authority and illegal use of police logo and seal.

She explained that the illegal or unauthorized use of the police logo is a blatant violation of Article 179 of the Revised Penal Code, punishable with imprisonment.

The police spokesperson stressed that the PNP does not have a luxury vehicle or anything similar to a white Toyota Alphard van in its inventory.

Police are also trying to piece the puzzle, and are looking for possible involvement of police officers, in the use of police markings on a privately owned vehicle, she said.

