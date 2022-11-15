House panel seeks to address extrajudicial killings

Fr. Flaviano “Flavie” Villanueva, a missionary from the Society of the Divine Word (SVD), joins members of the family of a drug war victim as he leads religious rites during the exhumation of the remains of Patricio Baran from the Tala Cemetery in Caloocan City on June 10, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — House Committee on Human Rights Chairperson Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. said the panel's priority legislations will be rights-based, as they seek to address extrajudicial killings, the red-tagging of human rights advocates, disinformation campaigns, and other forms of human rights violations in the country.

He issued the statement after several member states of the United Nations Human Rights Council urged the Philippines to investigate and ensure accountability in the alleged extrajudicial killings in the Duterte administration's war on drugs.

"Several states have reportedly called upon this government to address the culture of impunity, which was associated with the previous administration’s war on drugs. While there are disparities in the reported number of deaths from the government and the non-government organizations, what remains clear to me is the fact that many lives were lost in that period, and lady justice was not present in many of those instances," Abante said during the panel’s organizational meeting.

"Before the eyes of the UN-HRC, our human rights record is rife with abuses, and concrete steps must be undertaken to ensure justice, accountability as well as remedy and reparation for the victims and their families," he added.

Abante said he will not tolerate any act directly or indirectly transgresses human rights.

"The legislative priorities of this committee for this Congress will definitely bear the mark of the rights-based approach to legislation," he said.

Among the committee’s priority measures are the Right to Adequate Food Framework, the Comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Act, An Act Prohibiting Racial, Ethnic and Religious Discrimination, and Protection of the Rights of Internally Displaced Persons.

Also part of its agenda are the Human Rights Defenders’ Protection Act, the Magna Carta on Religious Freedom, National Committee for the Prevention of Torture and OPCAT Implementation and Strengthening, The Comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Act, and Strengthening of the Commission on Human Rights.

"I implore your valued commitment and genuine desire to pursue the noble cause of human rights," Abante called on stakeholders, including the CHR, Philippine National Police, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

