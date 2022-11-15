Filipino store in Vancouver sued for alleged remittance scam

A Filipino store along Fraser Street in Vancouver, which used to go by the name of 'Halo-Halo Store,' was previously operated by Marjorie and Elton Daproza.

Many kababayans have sent their hard-earned money to the Philippines through the store's remittance service.

There hasn't been any problems before for those sending money home through the store, but when the business was in the process of being sold to a new owner sometime between April and May this year, that's when the complaints started.

One of the regular senders, Wilmabelle Ruth Gallego, went back to the Philippines for her wedding in May.

She sent more than $24,000 to the Philippines for her wedding expenses but the money never arrived.

"$24,521 is a lot of money, hard-earned money. Malaking bagay sa amin na araw-araw nagtatrabaho dito and then mapupunta lang sa kanya ng ganun lang. So I want my money back," Gallego said.

(This is a big deal for us who have to work hard everyday, and only for this to end up with her.)

Rizalina Rosario, another regular sender, also went to the Philippines last May to check on the construction of their house.

They started sending funds to Halo-Halo in installment starting last April, until it reached $15,000.

Rosario shared, "dapat yung pera po na yun matatanggap ko nang May 13, then hanggang 17 nag-follow-up ako. Sabi niya i-check daw sa bangko, na-delay. Hanggang sa yung dumating na yung hanggang katapusan, wala pa rin. Sabi ko pabalik na ako ng Canada, nasaan yung pera?"

(I was supposed to get the money on May 13. I kept following up until the 17th. She told me to check with the bank, it was delayed. Then month-end came, still nothing. I told her I’m about to fly back to Canada, where’s the money?)

Another sender, nanny Cheryl Cortez, saved $5,000 from her overtime pay to send to her mother. Her mother only received a portion of the money.

"Nagdeposit po siya ng P100,000 sa account ni Mama, may pumasok po. Then yun na po yung last, hanggang sa ngayon, wala," she said.

(She deposited only P100,000 to my mother’s account. And that’s the last, until now, the balance has not been remitted.)

The store's new owner, Lyn-Lee Niones, told ABS-CBN News that many other customers came to them complaining that their remittances were never sent.

Niones alleged that the Daprozas were promising their customers that they will get refunded when the new owner of the store pays them in full. But Niones insisted that the store has been fully paid since she took over in April.

"Marami pong nagrereklamo dito, pumupunta and then ang tanong nila is gusto lang namin ng clearance, kailan ba makukuha yung ganito, nagpadala ako ng like three months ago so hindi pa daw po nila nakukuha," Niones said.

(A lot of people come here to complain and ask when they will get, that they have sent money like three months ago and they still haven’t received it.)

Niones added that she no longer has a connection with Marjorie.

Gallego and Rosario have both reported their complaints to the police. They were able to meet once with Marjorie who signed a promissory note to pay them back. But until now, no payment has been made.

They have since filed a case against the Daprozas in BC's small claims court.

"June 12 po nang hapon, pumunta na po kami sa police station. Yun yung unang action na ginawa ko na. So nireport ko sa police, nagkaroon na po ako ng police file case," Rosario said.

(We went to the police station in the afternoon of June 12. That’s the first action that I did. I reported it to the police and I now have a police case file [number].)

Gallego, Rosario, and Cortez said they are open to filing a class action suit against the Daprozas.

ABS-CBN has tried to get in touch with Marjorie several times to get her side but was unable to get a response.

Meanwhile, Member of the Legislative Assembly Mable Elmore, whose constituency office is beside the former Halo-Halo Store, said she will hear the concerns of those who reached out to her.