MANILA — A fund that will provide support for cancer patients and survivors is now available in 30 public hospitals nationwide, according to the Department of Health.

The Cancer Assistance Fund will cover outpatient and inpatient services including but not limited to diagnostics, therapeutic procedures, medicines, treatment and management services, and other care-related components of cancer, the agency said.

"As part of our efforts towards realizing Universal Health Care, the CAF was developed and implemented to increase the accessibility of specialty cancer care services to many of our kababayans afflicted with this disease," DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a statement Monday.

The DOH has identified 8 cancer types, which are eligible to be financed by the CAF.

These are breast cancer, childhood cancer, gynecologic cancer, liver cancer, adult blood cancers, head and neck cancers, lung cancer, and prostate, renal, and urinary bladder cancers.

To avail of the assistance, patients or carers must submit the requirements to identified access sites where CAF services are available, the DOH said.

Required documents including prescriptions, treatment protocols, and medical abstracts shall first undergo evaluation prior to approval and provision of services.

CAF access sites include the following:

1. Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center

2. East Avenue Medical Center

3. Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center

4. Rizal Medical Center, Philippine General Hospital

5. National Kidney and Transplant Institute

6. Philippine Children’s Medical Center

7. National Children’s Hospital

8. Asian Hospital and Medical Center

9. Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center

10. Region I Medical Center

11. Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center

12. Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center

13. Cagayan Valley Medical Center

14. Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital

15. Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center

16. Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center

17. Batangas Medical Center

18. Bicol Regional Teaching and Training Hospital

19. Bicol Medical Center

20. Western Visayas Medical Center

21. Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital

22. Western Visayas Center for Health Development

23. Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center

24. Easter Visayas Medical Center

25. Zamboanga City Medical Center

26. Northern Mindanao Medical Center

27. Davao Regional Medical Center

28. Southern Philippines Medical Center

29. Cotabato Regional and Medical Center

30. Cotabato Sanitarium

Republic Act 11215 or National Integrated Cancer Control Act was signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte in February 2019.

Under the 2022 GAA, some P529 million was allocated for CAF.

Cancer was the fourth leading cause of death in the Philippines from January to July 2022, according to government data.

The Philippine Cancer Facts and Estimates of the DOH said there are up to 8 deaths per day for childhood cancer and up to 11 new cases and 7 deaths every hour for adult cancer in the Philippines.

Each year, there are approximately 110,000 new cancer cases and over 66,000 cancer deaths.

