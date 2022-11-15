Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) employees receive their Pfizer vaccine booster at the Rockwell Business Center in Mandaluyong City on September 7, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — An infectious disease expert on Tuesday emphasized the need to have bivalent vaccines for COVID-19 accessible in the country amid a looser face mask mandate locally.

Dr. Edsel Salvaña said bivalent vaccines, which target newer variants of concern, provide additional protection against COVID-19 on top of older jabs.

This would not be available in the Philippines though until the first quarter of 2023, the Department of Health had said.

"Mukhang mas mataas talaga ang kanyang neutralization capability laban sa mga mas panibagong variants ng omicron like B21, XBB, at ang importante dito sa karagdagang protection ay itong mga high-risk population," said Salvaña in a public briefing.

(Its neutralization capability against newer omicron variants is higher. What's more important in this additional protection is the benefit the high-risk population will get.)

Video from PTV

"Ngayon na nag-lilift tayo ng mask mandates, yung karagdagang protection ng better neutralizing antibody capabilities ay makakatulong sa pag-restore ng protection against infection not just against severe disease," he added.

(Now that we are lifting mask mandates, the protection it gives through neutralizing antibody capabilities will surely help in restoring protection not only against severe diseases.)

He stressed the importance of wearing face masks even if the country eased its indoor and outdoor protocols.

This should become as one of the government's public health interventions if a person is at risk for COVID-19 and if new infections have risen in the community.

"The important thing to realize is that 'yung nananatili yung protection against severe disease even with the old vaccines at yung bivalent vaccines are just another layer of protection katulad ng masks, katulad ng monovalent boosters," he said.

Last month, Dr. Nina Gloriani said vulnerable populations like the elderly and the sick stand to benefit the most from the protection given by the newly developed bivalent vaccines.

While over 73.6 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated, only 20.7 million or over a quarter received at least one booster dose as of Nov. 9, based on the DOH’s COVID-19 vaccine tracker.

Meanwhile, the health department said there is still no recommendation for 5 to 11 year olds to receive a COVID-19 booster, citing lack of evidence that supports the move.

There is also no application currently lodged by vaccine manufacturers.

— with reports from Raphael Bosano and Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News