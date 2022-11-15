Ducks are seen at a poultry farm, Aug. 15, 2017. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Bataan province has stamped out an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, the Department of Agriculture said.

In a memorandum circular dated Nov. 14, Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban said the province is now free from avian influenza.

A backyard mallard duck in the province tested positive for H5N1 last March.

"Subsequent disease monitoring in the 1-km and 7-km surveillance zones surrounding affected farms yielded negative test results for influenza type A virus," the memorandum read.

Memorandum circular stating Bataan has stamped out avian flu.

Bataan is the third province to recover from the avian flu, after Camarines Sur and Davao del Sur.

Cumulatively, 18 provinces in 9 regions have been affected by bird flu since January 2022.

