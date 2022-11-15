MANILA — Bataan province has stamped out an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, the Department of Agriculture said.
In a memorandum circular dated Nov. 14, Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban said the province is now free from avian influenza.
A backyard mallard duck in the province tested positive for H5N1 last March.
"Subsequent disease monitoring in the 1-km and 7-km surveillance zones surrounding affected farms yielded negative test results for influenza type A virus," the memorandum read.
Bataan is the third province to recover from the avian flu, after Camarines Sur and Davao del Sur.
Cumulatively, 18 provinces in 9 regions have been affected by bird flu since January 2022.
RELATED VIDEO