Students demonstrate the proper washing of hands during a school tour at the launch of the “Oplan Kalusugan (OK) sa DepEd at Pinatatag na Healthy Learning Institutions (HLI)” at the Quirino High School in Quezon City on October 11, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Sanitation facilities in Philippine public schools have nearly doubled over the last 5 years, the Department of Education (DepEd) said Tuesday.

Education Undersecretary Gerard Chan said the DepEd has made significant progress in fulfilling the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal that promotes sanitation.

"In the last 5 years, schools in the Philippines have improved from 39 percent reaching basic service level to 73 percent of schools. This has been acknowledged globally, and we will work together to realize that all our schools will reach this level by 2030," Chan said at the Eskwelang Unstoppable Awards.

In an interview, DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said the 73 percent consists of schools that have integrated the proper use of sanitation and hygiene facilities with learners, while the remaining schools are starting to implement or are establishing their facilities.

Poa stressed the importance of adopting sanitation as a habit in schools not just during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also in preparation for other diseases that may arise.

"Hindi lang po COVID iyong kalaban natin. Iyong sari-saring sakit po ang parating dumadating dito sa ating bansa at naaapektuhan ang ating mga learners," he said.

(COVID isn't the only enemy. There are many diseases that come to our country which affect our learners.)

The Schools Division Office (SDO) Navotas won the Best School Division Award at the Eskwelang Unstoppable Awards, which recognizes improvements in school sanitation.

SDO Bislig City was named Most Improved School Division.

The winning schools, through DepEd's partner in the private sector, will receive cleaning materials and renovation of sanitation facilities.

