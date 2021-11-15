Watch more on iWantTFC

Will President Duterte run for vice-president or senator? According to an official of the PDP-Laban Cusi wing, the party is on standby as it awaits the President's decision on which position he will seek in the 2022 elections.

Speaking to ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, PDP-Laban Cusi-wing Secretary General Melvin Matibag said the possibility of President Duterte running for a national position "is very high" amid talk that he could seek a senatorial post instead of the vice-presidency.

"Wala pa pong malinaw na sinasabi...Kung ano man ang magiging desisyon ay aming susuportahan," he said, adding that party members last talked with Duterte last Saturday when he accompanied Sen. Bong Go in filing his substitution to run for president under the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan.

Duterte has until today, November 15, to file his substitution for the May 9, 2022 elections.

On Sunday the President told a vlogger that he did not agree with his daughter's decision to run for the vice-presidency, which could put her in direct conflict with her father who is also reportedly eyeing the same post.

"I'm sure yung pagtakbo ni Sara ay desisyon nila Bongbong yun. Nagtataka ako, sabi ko, siya ang number one sa survey, kung bakit siya pumayag na tatakbo lang bise. Siya yung mataas ang rating eh," the President said.

He added that he told Sen. Bong Go to seek the highest post after Sara Duterte filed her own substitution to seek the vice-presidential post.

"Sabi niya, 'Tatakbo si Inday,' magwi-withdraw na lang siya, ayaw na niya. Eh sabi ko, bakit ganun? Nakaumpisa ka na. Eh di tumakbo ka na lang na presidente. Eh ganun lang pala ang gagawin sa'yo eh. Eh di, kasahan niya," Duterte said.

(Go said Duterte-Carpio is running, so he said he will just withdraw from the vice presidential race. But I said, 'Why would you do it when you already started the race?' So, I encouraged him to run for president. Since they did that to him, might as well face the battle.)

"Umiiyak si Bong. Sabi ko, 'wag kang umiyak. Sabi ko, bakit ka iiyak? Ayan, bukas ang presidente, tumakbo ka. Bakit ka iiyak dahil lang ang anak ko sumingit bigla?" he added.

(Go was crying. I told him not to cry. I said, why cry when the position for president is open for you to run? Why would you cry only because my daughter suddenly joined the vice presidential race?)

In the interview, Matibag said the President's decision to run for the vice-presidency "is beyond the party" and should be decided at the president's level. He noted the President had previously expressed interest in running for senator instead.

He noted that Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi is in direct contact with the President and cascading his decisions to the party. Members of the national executive council will meet Monday afternoon, he added.